June 19, 2021
Arunachal: 1 person died, 1 hospitalized after a Boulder falls on Bolero in West Kameng

DIRANG-   One person was  killed and one was injured as huge boulder fell from a roadside mountain on a  Bollero  in  Dirang area  of West Kameng district on Friday, as heavy rains continued to lash the region, triggering landslides.

The person died on the spot identified as S Ariyavalagun, who was the deputy manager (Civil) of Patel Engineering Limited,  which is a private engineering company.

At the time of accident there were 4 person in Bolero including driver.  one another person sustained serious injury in a road mishap and was immediately referred to Assam medical for treatment, police sources said.

The driver of the vehicle, Ranjit Basumatary and mechanical project engineer of the same company  Pinaki Rai however, escaped unhurt, sources said.

