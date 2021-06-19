Arunachal: AdiSU, Guwahati unit distributes face mask and hand sanitizers

PASIGHAT: In a bid to fight against the covid crisis in the state in general and Pasighat in particular with a noble intention to help the health workers, the Adi Students’ Union ( AdiSU )of Guwahati unit distributed more than 1500 face mask and hand sanitizers to the Bakin Pertin General Hospital Pasighat on Friday.

Joining hands with the District Administration and health department amidst the rising second wave of covid pandemic, the team AdiSU Guwahati extended the assistance to the hospital to be used by medical health workers, frontline workers etc who are dedicatedly working for safety of general public. The AdiSU Guwahati team was led by President, Robin Saroh and General Secretary, I’ve Mitkong.

It’s prime motto is to motivate and encourage to all the frontline workers of the district that, Guwahati unit of AdiSU is always ready help out the District Administration, medical team and all the frontline workers who always works for general publics to eliminate this draconian pandemic, said both Saroh and Mitkong in a release Saturday.

The team AdiSU Guwahati also extended their thankfulness to Bapir Perme, Secretary, Art & Culture of AdiSU (Apex) for his elderly support and motivating the team.