Arunachal: Assam Rifle organised medical camp cum awareness drive at Kengkhu and Rangkatu villages in Changlang

CHANGLANG- Changlang Battalion of Assam Rifles under Spear Corps organised a medical camp cum awareness drive at Kengkhu and Rangkatu villages in Changlang District, Arunachal Pradesh on 17 Jun 21.

During the camp, medical screening of villagers and distribution of necessary medicines was carried out and COVID 19 essential items, masks, sanitizers and ration were distributed. People were informed about current surge in COVID 19 and protocols to be followed to prevent spread of the disease.

Total 127 villagers including 65 females, and 11 children were administered necessary medical aid. Local population expressed its gratitude for conducting the medical camp.