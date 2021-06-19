Arunachal: Governor condoles the demise of Milkha Singh

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) has condoled the demise of Indian legendary sprinter Milkha Singh. The Governor said that in the departure of Milkha Singh, the Nation has lost one of its brightest sports stars.

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Singh, the Governor said that the ‘Flying Sikh’ was one of the most inspiring sportspersons of India. A finest athlete and a sporting legend, he inspired many generations of sportspersons, especially in individual athletic events. Milkha Singh brought laurels for the Nation and made every Indian proud, the Governor said.

The Governor recalled an international athletic event of 1962 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan in which Milkha Singh had participated in a sprint event and won it with a big lead.

I join the people of Arunachal Pradesh in paying our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and eternal peace of the departed soul, the Governor said.