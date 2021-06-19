Arunachal: Incessant rain has created flood-like situation in several places of Tuting

TUTING : Incessant rain in the last couple of days has created a flood-like situation in several places of Tuting area under Upper Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh triggering landslides, disrupting surface communication and losses of properties.

All the Nallah and rivers of the Tuting area flooded with rain water that the continuous downpour has triggered major landslides at Pekong Village where the house of Kunjang Gyaltsen of Pekong Village has been badly damaged by flood and landslide on 17th June. Now the Pekong village is in danger and possibility of repeat flood and land slide during the rainy session.

Tachik Dugong ZPM Tuting, Pema Lapchi ZPM Gelling-Singa, Mrs Sonam Doima GPC Pekong, Smti Yapi Gongo CO Tuting, Pema Choira HGB Pekong village, officers of WRD department and others inspected the flood and land slide area on 17th June 2021 and assessment the damaged report for further submission to the govt. However, there was no report of any casualty.

Both the ZPMs assured to take-up the matter with the Minister Health Alo Libang who is also the local MLA of 34-Tuting Yingkiong assembly constituency and govt. of Arunachal Pradesh for necessary assistance to the victims and urged the WRD Department to take up the flood protection measure urgently to protect the Pekong village from the land slide and flood in future.

Meanwhile Ledup Dorjee Ex. ASM Tuting and 10 others also submitted the representation to the Additional Deputy Commissioner Tuting to takup flood protection works to protect the villages.

Nima Sangey senior Leader of Tuting area urged state Govt to provide immediate relief to the victims of flood affected of Tuting area and urged to take up the flood protection works to protect the Pekong village.