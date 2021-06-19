Arunachal: Ninong Ering writes letter to Piyush Goyal requesting railway infrastructure development in state

PASIGHAT- Ninong Ering, MLA pasighat , wrote a letter to Union Minister for Railways requesting him for railway infrastructure development in Arunachal Pradesh.

Ering wrote in his latter to Union Minister ” As you are aware, Arunachal Pradesh is a geopolitically sensitive area and our neighbour like China have speed up the process of developing rail networks near Arunachal Pradesh, as such, it requires your immediate attention”.

As per credible media reports, it has been learnt that China is conducting final trials on its new high-speed rail line linking Lhasa, the capital of Tibet with Nyingchi a town opposite India’s Toting Sector in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh while our railway-line is yet to reach unto Pasighat Township from Murkongsclek, Ering mentioned in his latter.

Wrote to Hon’ble @RailMinIndia Shri @PiyushGoyal Ji on the issue of railway infrastructure development in #ArunachalPradesh especially Pasighat to Rupai via Tezu and Namsai. It requires immediate attention of Central Govt due to geopolitical sensitivity, 1/2) pic.twitter.com/3jw69wJXeT — Ninong Ering 🇮🇳 (@ninong_erring) June 19, 2021

Further he wrote “if the railway-line is extended from Pasighat to Rum (Assam) via Tezu and Namsai, it will be easier for movement of armed /defense forces as I consider safety and security of our Country is first”.

At the end of his latter Ering requested Union minister of Railways to take up the construction and railway infrastructure development in Arunachal Pradesh especially in the plain areas of Pasighat on priority so that we can compete in development with our neighbourhood. It will ensure safety and security of the citizens of Arunachal Pradesh.