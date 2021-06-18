Arunachal: East Siang District Labour Co-Operative Society Ltd office inaugurated

PASIGHAT- The office of East Siang District Labour Co-Operative Society Ltd. (ESDLCSL) which is a registered co-operative society under Government of Arunachal Pradesh , was inaugurated on 6th June 2021 last at Moyong building, main market, Pasighat.

The ESDLCSL office was inaugurated by Niklen Lego, Dy. Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Pasighat as Chief Guest in the presence of Chairman, Smti Mipet Tayeng, Secretary, Mondil Moyong and others. Speaking on the occasion, Niklen Lego advised the office bearers of ESDLCSL to dedicate themselves for the betterment and upliftment of the general society and its members.

While on her part as Chairman, Mipet Tayeng assured of best possible work for the people here in the district by helping the needy organizations and individuals who aspire to do good in business, agriculture and other sectors.