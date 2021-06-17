Arunachal: Talem Muang, GB Tarak village of Siang Dist passes away

PASIGHAT– ( By Maksam Tayeng )- Talem Muang, age about 85 years who had served the Tarak village under Pangin circle in Siang District as Gaon Burah for quite some time now has passed away after a prolonged illness at his native Tarak village on Wednesday wherein 2 minute of silence was also observed by the family members and well-wishers as a mark of respect to him.

Late Talem Muang was said to be an orator and also a social worker who worked for his people and later served the village as Gaon Burah. His sudden demise was mourned by the villagers and hence they observed a 2 minute silence in his graveyard, informed Tado Muang, the 4th son of late Muang. The eldest son of late Muang, Tasor Muang is also said to be a certified and known Priest of the village and the area.

Late Muang is survived by his wife Smti Yayam Muang, four son, one daughter including eight grandsons and four granddaughters And late Muang breathed his last at around 1.22 PM on 16th June 2021.