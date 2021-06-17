Arunachal: Longding’s popular social worker Khojo Manham dies in Bike accident

ITANAGAR- A Popular social worker and a poular leader of Longding district ‘Khojo Manham’ died in a bike accident in Longding town in the night of 16th June, 2021.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Labour Union (AAPLU), extends its deepest condolences to the aggrieved family members and well-wishers of Lt. Khojo Manham (President AAPLU Longding District) who died in a Bike accident occurred on 16-06-2021 night at Longding .

In a press released issued jointly by AAPLU President Dana Tadu and General Secretary Tamuk Tabin on be half of entire AAPLU team prays for his soul to rest in peace.

APCC president Nabam Tuki also condoled the sudden and untimely demise of Khojo Manham. Manham was also Convenor of District Congress Committee , Longding district.

In his condolence message , Tuki said that ” the party lost a young , energetic, hard working and dedicated INC party worker. With his demise the people of Longding lost a social worker and popular leader.