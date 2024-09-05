ADVERTISMENT
Crime

Arunachal: Naharlagun police apprehends one drug peddler, recovered contraband drugs

During the search of the accused's residence, the police recovered 24 vials containing heroin and 24 Lorazepam tablets.

Last Updated: September 5, 2024
Photo- Naharlagun Police

NAHARLAGUN- The Naharlagun Police, apprehended one drug peddler and recovered contraband drugs from his possession, informed Mihin Gambo, Superintendent of Police, Naharlagun

Acting on the information, Naharlagun police arrested one drug peddler in Forest Colony, Naharlagun. The accused, identified as Tanga Ngute, a 32-year-old resident of Forest Colony Damsite, Naharlagun was found in possession of contraband drugs intended for distribution among the local youth, said police officer.

A swift operation was carried out by a team led by SDPO Paul Jerang, Inspector K. Dev, Officer-in-Charge, PS Naharlagun, SI Niri Rama, Ct Debojit Borah, Ct Tape Hagging, and Ct Sanu Raaj along with Khoda Bath, SDO Naharlagun, under the supervision of SP Naharlagun. The team successfully apprehended the accused from Forest Colony, Naharlagun.

During the search of the accused’s residence, the police recovered 24 vials containing suspected contraband drugs (heroin) weighing 31.2 grams, along with 6 empty vials and 24 Lorazepam tablets (48 grams) without any medical prescription.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act at Naharlagun Police Station, and further investigations are underway.

Tags
