Arunachal: NABARD supported SDP on “Two Shaft Handloom Weaver” Concluded

CHANGLANG- The 43 days long Skill Development Programme (SDP) on “Two Shaft Handloom Weaving”, for 30 unemployed women of Changlang HQ concluded here on Monday.

The programme was sponsored by National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development (NABARD), Arunachal Pradesh Regional Office, Itanagar and implemented by NGO, Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust (BLCCT).

During the valediction programme certificates were given to all the 30 trainees. In the morning hours an outlet & demonstration unit under brand “METRU” was inaugurated by DC Changlang, Dr. Devansh Yadav, IAS, in presence of DDM, NABARD Kamal Roy. DC lauded the efforts of young entrepreneurs for developing the local brand METRU, under this brand many local products can be promote and in return unemployed women will get a platform to sell their produce.

DDM NABARD, Kamal Roy, advised SHGs members to make unique items under the brand, which can be marketed in local area and also to tap external market. He said the establishment of METRU outlet by the rural women is the significant outcome of the SDP training. The long-term objective is to promote & nurture Off Farm Producers Organization (OFPO) out of the trained entrepreneurs.

Tankeshwar Doley, LDM, SBI, J P Bora, ADTH Changlang, Mengpa Haisa, ZPM Changlang, Ms Nonju Tikhak, BDO NERCORMP, Chau Athina Chohai, CEO NOSAAP and Founder President BLCT Chandan Prasad also attended the valediction programme.

ADTH Changlang, J P Bora explained about the opportunities available under handloom sector for better income and self-sustenance for rural women. BDO NERCORMP Nonju Tikhak disclosed the scope and importance of skill development that would enhance the socio–economic status of rural masses, especially women entrepreneurs.

CEO NOSAAP Chau Athina Chauhai encouraged the trainees on women empowerment and motivated them for self-independent in the field of entrepreneurship.

BLCT founder president Chandan Prasad, briefed on SDP for the benefit of rural women and SHGs. SDPs are on-location skill development training programmes which attempt to bridge the skill deficits or facilitates optimization of production activities already pursued by the SHG members.