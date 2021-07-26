Arunachal: 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated at Tawang

TAWANG- Chief Minister Pema Khandu joined the Indian Army in celebrating the 22nd Kargil Vijay Diwas virtually from Chuje Army establishment here in Tawang. State Governor Dr B D Mishra joined the programme virtually from Rajbhawan Itanagar.

Khandu was accompanied by Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi, Brig. Vijaykumar R Jagtap, Commander of 190 Mountain Brigade, Tawang Deputy Commissioner Sang Phuntsok, SP Tawang, officers and Jawans from Indian Army and ITBP during the programme.

Paying rich tribute to the martyrs of 1999 Kargil war, Khandu said “Kargil Vijay Divas is commemorated to honor the sacrifices made by our brave soldiers during the 1999 Kargil war. After over three months of combat on the freezing heights of Kargil, the Indian Army got victory on July 26, 1999, bringing ‘Operation Vijay’ to a triumphant conclusion”.

He proudly acknowledged the supreme sacrifice of 527 Indian Armed Forces men who made the operation vijay possible. “Today the entire nation pays homage to the Kargil martyrs, the sacrifices made by them as the true sons of the soil will not be forgotten and continue to serve as inspiration to all ranks and files of the great and brave Indian Army” Khandu said.

Thanking the Indian Army for serving in one of the most difficult and hostile terrains of Arunachal, he said that the Arunachalees greatly value the role of Indian Army in guarding the borders.

The Chief Minister claimed that the bonhomie between the great Indian Army and the civilians in Arunachal Pradesh is unmatchable. Both the local population and the Indian Army goes the extra mile to help and support each other as and when needed, he added.

Stating that Arunachal Pradesh will always be with the Indian Army for whatever help and assistance required, the Chief Minister said, whatever the situation be, a befitting reply has to be given to any enemy who tries to disturb the territorial sanctity of our great nation.

During the virtual programme, Khandu made special mention of Lt General Manoj Pande, GOC in C, Eastern Command and thanked him for facilitating the event.

Earlier on the day, Khandu laid a wreath at the Tawang War Memorial in remembrance of the great martyrs of Kargil War. He paid rich tribute to the great souls and remembered them on the Kargil Vijay Diwas.