Himachal Pradesh Landslides: 9 killed, 3 injured, Bridge Collapsed, PM Modi expresses condolence

SHIMLA- At least nine tourists were killed and three others were injured, a bridge collapsed in multiple landslides that took place on Sunday in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district. The tourists were travelling in a vehicle on which heavy boulders fell killing nine of 11 tourists, reports said. Indo-Tibetan Border Police teams have been pressed to rescue work, ANI reported.

Reports said the travellers, some from Delhi, were on their way to Chitkul, which is a popular tourist spot in Himachal Pradesh.

In an another incident a Bridge damaged on Sangla – Batseri road in Kinnaur after heavy boulders hit the bridge, on Sunday. Terrifying footage of boulders coming down from the top of the mountain emerged on social media. As the boulders came down Batseri bridge in the Sangla valley of Kinnaur collapsed, the video shows.

WATCH LIVE FOOTAGE OF BRIDGE COLLAPSE

Prime Minister’s office offered condolence over the deaths of the tourists in the landslide. “An ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in an accident in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured,” the PMO said.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur expressed grief over the incident and said the relief work has already started. “I spoke to Kinnaur district administration and enquired about the incident and gave them proper guidelines. The administration has started relief work. The affected are being attended to immediately,” the CM wrote.