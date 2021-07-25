Arunachal Governor greets the people on the Kargil Vijay Diwas

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.), on behalf of the people of the State and on his own behalf extended solemn tribute to the martyrs of the Kargil War on the historic occasion of ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’. He said that it was on 26th of July 1999 that the Indian Army had accomplished its operational mission of the complete routing of the Pakistani Army intruders from the Kargil heights in Kashmir. I am sanguine that the supreme sacrifices made by our martyrs and bravery of our war heroes in reconquering the Kargil Heights will continue to inspire our present and future generations in safeguarding the frontiers of our Nation, he said.

In his message to the people, the Governor said that Kargil Vijay Diwas is one of the most inspiring days for all Indians. In the 60-day Kargil War against the Pakistani troops, the Indian Army had demonstrated unparalleled valour, bravery and combat determination. Our soldiers and officers fought this war on the highest battlefield in the world and displayed steel courage, superb commitment, supreme patriotism and unflinching loyalty for the defence of our Nation, he said.

On this Day, I join the people of Arunachal Pradesh in saluting our martyrs. Let us always remain reminded of the sacrifices of our brave soldiers who fought on the snow clad mountains of Kargil for the territorial safety of the country. As a befitting honour to all our martyrs, let us take pledge to protect, preserve and defend every inch of our Motherland and maintain the unity and integrity of our Nation ‘Bharat’ at all cost, the Governor appealed to the people.