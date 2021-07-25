Arunachal: NABARD launches training programme of Pickles and Jam processing

NAMSAI- The training Programme on Micro Food processing of Pickles and Jam launched at Piyong Circle, Namsai on Sunday, 25th July 2021. The programme was sponsored by National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development (NABARD), Arunachal Pradesh Regional Office, Itanagar under Micro Enterprise Development Programme (MEDP) scheme and implemented by Namsai Organic Spices and Agricultural Products (NOSAAP) Producer Co. Ltd., a farmers producers’ company based at Namsai.

The training will be provided to 30 SHG members with locally available items. They will be trained on making & packaging of finished products in glass bottles by using small machineries such as Electromagnetic Induction sealing machine, hot air gun and other equipment by following standard procedures. SHGs will also learn about marketing and branding of finished products.

MEDPs are on-location skill development training programmes which attempt to bridge the skill deficits or facilitates optimization of production activities by the SHG members. The training program has been arranged in such a way that women attendees could start their own ventures.

Kamal Roy, DDM, NABARD grace the occasion as Chief guest and Ms. Indira Thamoung Riba, Circle Officer (CO), Piyong as Guest of honour. Chau Athina Chauhai, CEO, NOSAAP, GB of Piyong and members of different SHGs were also participated the launching programme.

While giving the welcome address, the CEO NOSAAP stated that the programme is being conducted to enhance the production quantity by maintaining quality of locally made pickle & jam. This would empower rural women for better income and self-sustenance. He also emphasized the scope and importance of skill training that would enhance the socio–economic status of rural masses, especially women entrepreneurs.

CO, Piyong motivated the SHGs to take up activities in serious manner for sustainable income generation and to be competitive in market, especially in terms of pricing and quality. She was delighted to see; how small interventions are leading to growth of rural women.

The Chief Guest of the occasion, Kamal Roy, DDM NABARD appreciated the trainees for following Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) by wearing mask and encouraged SHGs to cascade the message to others also. He briefed on SHG bank linkage programme and other developmental interventions of NABARD viz. Livelihood Enterprise Development Programme, Skill Development Programme, MEDP etc. for the benefit of rural women.

Attending today’s programme, Kamal Roy, DDM, NABARD, inaugurated a Common Facility Centre (CFC) of NOSAAP for making and packaging of Pickles and Jam. This CFC will serve as a model packaging unit for SHGs, upcoming entrepreneurs by using latest technology, different machineries and packaging materials which are feasible in rural areas.