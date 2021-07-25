Arunachal: 8-years-old Boy drowns in Kameng river, NDRF launches search operation

SEPPA- An 8-year-old boy drowned on Saturday while he was taking a bath in the river Kameng, following which a search operation was launched to retrieve the drowned boy’s Body.

A NDRF official inform the Arunachal24, that a minor boy named Vickey Londa (08) years of Seppa , East Kameng district, has reportedly drowned in kameng river while taking bath on 24/07/2021 at 13:30 hrs.

Accordingly, same day one team of 12 NDRF moved for incident site with all necessary equipments on requisition of district administration, Seppa. Team reached incident site at 11 pm.

On Sunday, from early morning NDRF team started search and rescue operation with the help of boats and deep divers. Team searched approx 500 meters nearby suspected area and downstream of river, search operation is going on, said NDRF official.