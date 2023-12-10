Arunachal: Legal Awareness program held at Mengio

MENGIO- A one day legal awareness program was held at Mengio Village by Friends of Life, NGO in collaboration with Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women ( APSCW) and the district administration on Saturday last.

Mrs Nabam Yahi, Vice Chairperson APSCW while speaking on the occasion exhorted the women to participate in greater numbers in such programs as “ they educate the rural women in particular about their legal rights and provides a platform for them to interact with the experts”.

Former Chairperson APSCW and Resource person Adv. Mrs Radhilu Chai Techi spoke on the ‘Legal rights of Women’. She stated that “ these rights are in place to ensure equality and empowerment of women.”

While elaborating about the forms of violence/abuse against women viz physical, mental, economical and sexual ; she encouraged women to report any cases of abuse.

“ Tolerating and hiding the abuse will only encourage the perpetrators ,leading to increased crime against women in the society“ she added. She advised the women to be economically independent.

Expressing her concern on the increasing cases of ‘adolescence marriages ‘ she said that “mothers can be a strong allies in this fight and advocate for girls continued education. “

Mrs Take Riniyo , Superintendent, Tax Excise , spoke on ‘Psychological Empowerment of Women.’

Stating that women’s sense of self worth can be improved through right psychological interventions Mrs Rinyo advised the women” to be confident, self aware and be positive thinking.” She also spoke about the need for a balanced diet and exercise for over all physical well being.

Emphasizing on the imperative need to protect the future generation from drug menace she urged the PRI members, GBs and the locals to aid in curbing the ganja cultivation in area.

“Few people may benefit from the ganja cultivation, but a whole generation is destroyed because of the drugs,” she added.

Mrs Nabam Yagar, ZPM Mengio, members of Friends of Life, NGO , Goan Buris and public of Mengio attended the program.