Arunachal

Arunachal: 4th National Lok Adalat of 2023 conducted all over state

Over 206 Cases were disposed off out of total 1,520 cases taken up,  with the total settlement amount of Rupees Two Crore Sixteen Lakh Seventeen Thousand Two hundred Ninety Six on a single day.

Last Updated: December 9, 2023
ITANAGAR-   The 4th National Lok Adalat of the year 2023 was conducted today as per the direction of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), New Delhi, in various Subordinate Courts of Arunachal Pradesh by a total of 27 benches constituted in the District & Session Court of Bomdila, Khonsa Tezu, Aalo, Yupia, Pasighat, Additional District & Session Court of Basar, Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate of Daporijo, Roing, Pasighat, Changlang, Bomdila, Seppa, Ziro, Yupia, Aalo, Tezu and Judicial Magistrate First Class of Palin, Khonsa, Namsai, Tawang, Pangin, Longding, Yupia, Anini, Pangin, Daporijo , Hawai.

Lok Adalat is held on a single day all across the nation. It is a forum where the disputes or cases pending or at pre-litigation stage are settled amicably by two or more disputing parties mutually.

Over 206 Cases were disposed off out of total 1,520 cases taken up,  with the total settlement amount of 2,16,17,296 (Rupees Two Crore Sixteen Lakh Seventeen Thousand Two hundred Ninety Six only) on a single day.

The Cases included Criminal Compoundable offences, Revenue Cases, Negotiable Instrument Act, Bank Recovery, Electricity bills related cases, Motor Accidents Claims, Matrimonial Dispute, labour disputes, and other civil cases were taken up during this Lok Adalat.

