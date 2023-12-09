Chowna Mein chaired 25th North Eastern Regional Power Committee Meeting at Kolkata

KOLKATA- NERPC Chairman and Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein chaired the 25th North Eastern Regional Power Committee (NERPC) Meeting at Kolkata today. The meeting was organized and hosted by NTPC Ltd and NERPC Secretariat at The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata. The meeting addressed critical issues in the power sector, focusing on the challenges and opportunities for progress in the region.

During the session, Mein highlighted the significance of collective efforts toward a more promising and sustainable future in the power industry. The discussions resulted in crucial decisions aimed at advancing the growth of the power sector in the North Eastern Region, ensuring a consistent electricity supply, and enhancing the standard of living for residents.

Dy CM Mein emphasized key initiatives, including Mock Black Start Exercises aligned with IEGC 2023, showcasing a commitment to power sector preparedness. Proactive measures, such as the installation of surge arresters and the reconductoring of transmission lines to High-Temperature Low Sag (HTLS), were underscored in his speech.

Expressing his delight, Dy CM Mein announced the finalization of the Guwahati Islanding Scheme, planned by NERPC under the Ministry of Power’s directive. He urged stakeholders to expedite the implementation of this scheme and explore the feasibility of similar Islanding Schemes for other NER State capitals.

Expressing his gratitude for the support extended by the Ministry of Power, DCM thanked for the approval of full funding, covering 100% of the costs, for the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition/ Energy Management Systems(SCADA/EMS) upgradation across all State Load Dispatch Centers (SLDCs) in NER States. This significant project, with an estimated budget of approximately Rs. 80 Crores per state, marks a substantial advancement in bolstering the power infrastructure of the region.

Addressing the challenges in commissioning hydro projects, Mein encouraged project developers to adopt innovative and environmentally friendly designs, aligning with India’s non-fossil energy capacity targets. He commended the State Government of Arunachal Pradesh for signing MoUs for the development of 12 Hydro Projects with NHPC, SIVN, and NEEPCO, marking a commendable stride toward realizing the country’s energy goals.

Recognizing the unique challenges of the North Eastern Region, including geographical constraints and adverse weather conditions, Mein affirmed the NERPC forum’s pivotal role in collective problem-solving. He highlighted the Revamped Distribution Sector Schemes (RDSS) aimed at reducing Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses and urged Distribution Companies (DISCOMS) and State Governments to prioritize settling outstanding bills for sustainable business operations.

He also initiated formation of Power Ministers’ Forum for North Eastern Region for effective persuasion of issues in the power sectors in the Region.

The meeting was also attended by Ministers of Power from North Eastern States; Nandita Gorlosa of Assam, Abu Taher Mondal of Meghalaya, Ratan Lal Nath of Tripura, K.G. Kenye ofNagaland, Advisor to Power(Arunachal), Balo Raja, Member Secretary (NERPC), Kishore B Jagtap, Director (Finance) NTPC Ltd, Jaikumar Srinivasan, Officers of the Central & State Governments and Representatives from Central & State Power Utilities, among others.