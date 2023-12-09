Arunachal: Himalayan University celebrated 75th International Human Rights Day

ITANAGAR- To mark the global celebration of the 75th International Human Rights Day, 2023, the Himalayan University, Itanagar organised a 2 Day Intra-University Meet on 8th and 9th December, 2023.

The 2 Day Meet was inaugurated by Rohit Rajbir Singh (IPS), SP, Itanagar Capital Region, Government of Arunachal Pradesh on 8th December, 2023.

On Day 1 of the meet, Debating Competition, Essay Writing Competition and Poster Making Competitions were organised. Rohit Singh highlighted the need to stand up for human rights and also encouraged the students to spread awareness of basic rights to the society through participation of such competitions.

Programmes organised on Day 2 consisted of Symposium and Slogan Writing Competitions. The closing ceremony was presided by S.D. Loda, Environmentalist and River Activist and Advocate, Guwahati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench, Yupia.

Prizes were distributed by S.D. Loda to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Position holders of each categories of the competitions. S.D. shared his thoughts and experiences as a human rights activist and the issues and challenges that lay before Arunachal society in protection, promotion and ensuring respect for human rights. Loda announced to donate tree saplings to make the Himalayan University green and free from pollutions.

All the themes of the 5 competitions were organsed around the theme of this year’s 75th International Human Rights Day – Freedom, Equality and Justice for All. Altogether 119 students of the Himalayan University cutting across its 22 Teaching Departments participated in the 2 Day Competitions.

Advocate Ipe Eshi, Assistant Registrar, Dr. Debaprasad Dev, Dean (Research), Dr. Dipongpou Kamei, Proctor-cum-Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Dr. Feroz, Dean, Faculty of Life Sciences, Mr. Reyom Ete, Head Administration-cum-OSD to Registrar and Dr.L. M. Mangal, Dy. Dean, Academic Affairs were also present in the Inauguration and Closing ceremonies of the 2 Day meet.