Arunachal: Bijli Mahotsav celebrated in Namsai

NAMSAI- Namsai, is one of the two districts selected for celebration of grand finale of ‘Bijli Mahotsav’ in Arunachal Pradesh, concluded the programm in a befitting manner. Prior to commencement of the central programm, a local event was held at DC’s Conference Hall, Namsai.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Nang Urmila Mancheykhun, ZPC, Namsai said that electricity was essential for day to day activities and survival without electricity was unfathomable. She highlighted how the power sector in the district has progressed over the years.

Lamenting the importance of renewable energy, she encouraged the public to practise the righteous act of energy conservation by putting off lights, electronics and all such appliances when not in use. She expressed her elation on Namsai being chosen as one of the venue for grand finale celebration and lauded the organising departments for successful conduct of all the three events in the district.

DC Namsai, C.R Khampa informed that in total 2 Bijli Mahotsavs under Ujjawal Bharat, Ujjawal Bhavishya – Power @ 2047 were organised in the district, exuberantly. These celebrations were organised in two locations viz. Namsai and Chongkham. Expressing his gratitude he said, “it is a privilege for Namsai District to be chosen as one of the only two districts in Arunachal Pradesh for celebration of Grand finale of Bijli Mahotsav”.

He envisioned to carry forward the objective of the National drive and apprised that areas requiring improvements such as low voltage, frequent power cuts, setting of new line in few areas are being addressed to in priority and urged the departments to efficiently operate with regard to power distribution and maintenance of proper electrification and upgradation.

He retirated that the future is in the hands of today’s youths and advised the students to keep a positive outlook towards life and to relude themselves from all kinds of intoxicants. He urged all to create awareness amongst rural masses on proper usage of power and to avail the service of various Central and State sponsored schemes under Power sector.

SNO, Bijli Mahotsav Er. Janesh Sahni expressed his gratitutde to Deputy Commissioner Namsai and all the organising departments for their relentless effort in ensuring smooth and successful conduct of this week-long National Drive. He briefed the gathering about the grand finale programm and infromed that these two districts viz. Namsai and East Siang were prioritised taking certain aspects of energy and power into account.

He opined the idea of a country’s prosperity being directly proportional to the quantity of Power consumed by it and urged all to join the effort in making the country’s per capita power consumption above world average. He further talked about the potential possessed by Arunachal Pradesh in the field of generating renewable energy sources like hydropower and was quick to highlight that 40% of India’s energy consumption transformed from non renewable to renewable form in the year 2021.

“With enthusiastic contribution and cooperation from all, projects developing renewable sources of energy can be taken up under the abled leadership of CM, Pema Khandu and Dy. CM Chowna Mein”, he stated.

Concluding the local programm, EE, DoP, Namsai M. Loya thanked all for their enthusiastic participation.

The programm witnessed presentation of mementos to the chief guests, playing of a patriotic song titled ‘Azadi ka utsav’ composed by Er Padi Tada, JE, APEDA, Daporijo and sharing of testimonials by beneficiaries.

In attendance were all the HoDs, GBs, PRI members, students and beneficiaries of centrally-sponsored schemes, such as – Saubhagya, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) and Integrated Power Development Scheme (IPDS), etc.