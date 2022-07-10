YouTuber Gaurav Taneja arrested for celebrating birthday in Noida Metro

NEW DELHI- YouTuber and social media influencer Gaurav Taneja was arrested by the Police after his followers gathered in huge numbers at a metro station in Noida.

On his appeal, Gaurav’s fans reached in huge numbers to celebrate his birthday at Noida Sector 51 metro station. Reportedly, tokens for the event which would include a meet and greet with Gaurav were also distributed. There was a stampede due to the rush, but no casualties were reported.

The Noida Sector 49 Police later reached the spot and calmed the travellers and Gaurav’s fans. Viral videos show hundreds of people crowding metro premises and nearby roads to get a glimpse of Gaurav.

Due to Gaurav and his fans’ stunt, metro services were affected and travellers had to face trouble. A sudden rush of the fans caused a nuisance for passengers travelling via metro. Metro employees also had a hard time, it is being claimed.

There was also a massive traffic jam as the crowd collected tokens for the event to meet Gaurav. Police had to step in and clear the roads as soon as they were informed of the situation.

As per report, Section 144 of the CrPc was imposed and Gaurav was taken into custody for the violation of rules. Gaurav was kept in police custody for two hours before he was arrested under Section 241 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and Section 188 (disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, YouTuber Gaurav Taneja granted bail hours after he was arrested. He was first detained for violating the prohibitory orders imposed in Noida, given the rising Covid cases.