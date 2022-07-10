Arunachal: East Siang District Bar Association holds its 2nd general conference

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng )- The East Siang District Bar Association (ESDBA) wherein around 70 law professionals/advocates are registered with, held its 2nd general conference at Mebo in the conference hall of PWD IB today which was also attended by Pasighat East MLA, Kaling Moyong as Chief Guest and Dy. Commissioner, East Siang District, Tayi Taggu as Guest of Honour.

The conference was presided over by ESDBA’s President, Tonning Pertin, while Taber Tamuk, General Secretary, ESDBA in his speech highlighted about the formation of ESDBA during 2012 and its journey till they received government registration in the month of May 2022. Both Pertin and Tamuk narrated about the early struggle of ESDBA where they had formed Upper Siang and East Siang Bar Association, but after the bifurcation of Siang district out of Upper, East Siang and West Siang, the association was finally made for East Siang bar association. Being one of the senior-most advocates in the state, Tonning Pertin also recalled about their past effort in making arrangement of libraries for advocates in the High Court of Itanagar, Naharlagun bench.

While speaking on the occasion, Tayi Taggu, Dy. Commissioner assured all possible assistance to the bar association, but he suggested them to maintain their professional ethics in delivering justice for the people. He also said that, justice delayed is justice denied and in lighter note he took reference of some cases where some advocates willfully lengthens the cases which delays the justice.

Meanwhile, Kaling Moyong, MLA Pasighat East who extended to support the bar association announced a sum of Rs. 5 Lakhs for the welfare and infrastructures of bar association office and chambers. He said that he has deep rooted support of advocates since 2014 from the date when he filed his nomination for the MLA where he won the election with a narrow margin of 50 votes. He appealed to the advocates to do public welfare activities by delivering cases without delay.

In the second session, several issues concerning the ESDBA were discussed in length which was passed in the conference for onward submission to the concern authority like early clearance of professional bills of the advocates after every 3 months (PP, SDC, SPP, APP, LAC etc.) at par Gauhati High Court, Itanagar Permanent Bench, Naharlagun, district and sessions judge/district judge being the DDO, the fund allotted for professional bills be deposited to the account of District and Sessions Judge. There were many other issues concerning the ESDBA like that of providing a bar canteen, parking lots, clean & filtered drinking water etc. which were discussed in detail for its fulfillment. The ESDBA also adopted their constitution-cum-Byelaws.

For the second time, the sitting President, Tonning Pertin and General Secretary, Taber Tamuk were re-selected for the post of President and General secretary respectively by the bar association members.