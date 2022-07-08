ADVERTISMENT
Cloudburst near Amarnath shrine: 10 killed

As many as 25 tents at the Ball base camp are reported to have been affected.

July 8, 2022
NEW DELHI- At least ten people have lost their lives in a flash flood triggered by a cloudburst near the Amarnath cave on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

As many as 25 tents at the Ball base camp are reported to have been affected. The cloudburst occurred around 5:30pm, after which a part of the base camp was washed away in the subsequent flash flood.

IGP (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar said that rescue operations by police, National Disaster Response Force and security forces are in progress. “Injured are being airlifted for treatment. Situation remains under control,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the incident and said, “Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families.”

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed central forces and Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure swift operations to rescue people affected in the cloudburst near the base camp of Amarnath holy cave.

Shah said in a Tweet that he has spoken to J&K LG Manoj Sinha to take stock of the situation following the cloudburst that struck around 5:30 pm.

 “NDRF, CRPF, BSF and local administration are engaged in the rescue work. Saving people’s lives is our priority. I wish all the devotees well,” the minister said.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti also expressed concerns for the yatris’ safety at the holy cave.

