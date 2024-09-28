Arunachal: Cyclothon held at Ziro as a part of Swatch Bharat Abhiyan

ZIRO- As a part of ongoing Swatch Bharat Abhiyan a cyclothon was organised by District Administration and Urban development department of Lower Subansiri district today. The cyclothon was flagged off from District Secretariat by MLA 17- Assembly constituency Hage Appa. The cyclothon started from District Secretariat and culminated at ZFM venue.

The cyclothon saw the participation of Ld Chief Secretary Govt of Arunachal Pradesh Manish Gupta, Commissioner Urban Development Vivek Pandey, Commissioner PHED Pawan Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP, HODs of various departments of lower subansiri and members of ziro cycle club.

The event was organised as an awareness campaign to inculcate cleanliness habit among the netizens of Lower Subansiri in the spirit of message of this years Swatch Bharat Abhiyan which is Swabhav Swachhata Sanskar Swachhata.

Addressing the gathering Ld Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, said that cleanliness is not a one time activity or exercise but it is a lifestyle which we all need to adopt.

Also Read- Tawang Observes World Rabies Day 2024

He said this years Swach Bharat Abhiyan aims to bring in lifestyle changes to ensure we move towards garbage free clean towns and cities.

DC Lower Subansiri Vivek HP, while thanking the Ld. Chief Secretary, Commissioner UD and Commissioner PHED for their gracious presence and participation, said that many initiatives are being undertaken at district level to make Ziro township free from garbage.

Also Read- Poma Panchayat Youth, YMCR team up to clean Poma River

He said district administration in collaboration with ArSLM will distribute cloth bags with Apatani traditional motifs to market committees and shops so that we phase out use of plastic bags by 26th January 2025.

He said Ziro will become plastic free and it will lead the way for other districts in Arunachal to follow the path so that Arunachal can become plastic free.