Arunachal: Tasing Inaugurates ‘Arogya Dhaam’ – Health & Fitness Hub at Yupia Secretariat

It is equipped with modern fitness machines, along with trained yoga and gym instructors to conduct regular sessions.

Last Updated: 16/09/2025
YUPIA– In a significant step toward promoting workplace wellness, RD & Panchayati Raj, Co-operation and Transport Minister Ojing Tasing on Tuesday inaugurated ‘Arogya Dhaam’, a dedicated health and fitness hub, at the newly built Mini Secretariat complex in Yupia.

The facility, an initiative of Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav, aims to provide officers and staff with a space for physical exercise, meditation, and yoga during their free time. It is equipped with modern fitness machines, along with trained yoga and gym instructors to conduct regular sessions.

DC Vishakha Yadav informed that the centre will also be opened to the public once operational protocols are finalised. “A productive mind resides in a healthy body. This initiative ensures both personal well-being and efficiency in service delivery,” she noted.

Minister Ojing Tasing praised the initiative, urging officials and staff to make fitness a part of their routine. “Arogya Dhaam reflects a forward-looking approach to integrate health and efficiency within governance,” he said.

The event was attended by Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar, SP Taru Gusar, ADC (HQ) Tame Yajum, and senior officials of the district administration.

With the launch of Arogya Dhaam, Papum Pare has set a new benchmark for institutionalising health and wellness practices within official work culture in Arunachal Pradesh.

