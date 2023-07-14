Arunachal: District Library, Namsai celebrates National Reading Month

NAMSAI- District Library here at Namsai has organized National Reading month from 19th June to 18th July 2023. It is being celebrated with rest of the Nation to honor the immense contribution of P. N. Panicker, father of the library movement.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a part of celebration students from 10 different schools of Namsai district had participated in Drawing , Storytelling and extempore speech competition according to their age group. Preliminary level literary events were organized in their respective schools and final competition of the events among the school toppers was conducted in the Namsai District Library from 13th to 14th July, 2023.

US Senate Committee Recognises Arunachal Pradesh As Integral Part Of India In A Snub To China

Inaugurating the program on 13th July, 2023 SDO Namsai J. Pertin had shared her experience on the benefit from library and finally how to achieve individual goal in life. In her speech Pertin advised the students to avail the benefits of the fully automated and modern services being provided by the Namsai District Library which is considered one of the best library in the state.

Earlier, welcoming the gathering, Librarian S. Mukhopadhyay explained the objective of the celebration and appealed to spread the message of reading of joy in the society.

Senior Teacher Raju Dutta, as a resource person elaborately explained the role of the library towards growth of students life. Attending the valedictory program on 14th July , Project Director (DRDA) W. Mossang said book should be the real friend of every students’ life and use of the Universe of knowledge stored in a library could enlighten a person to be self reliant and successful one.

Keep Arunachal out of UCC purview, AITF urges Law Commission

Treasury Officer, Sk. S. Hussian, DHO Mardo Ninu, Senior teacher Manosh Kr PR also spoke on the occasion. Store tellying in different dramatic gesture by 32 children enthralled the audience.

Around 140 students, teachers, govt. Officers from various departments took part in the prograrn. Certificates and trophy will be given away to the winners and all the participants ceremonially on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, 2023.