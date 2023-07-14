ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal To Get Three Doppler Radar Stations Soon: Kiren Rijiju

He urged the farmers to increase agricultural productivity by using scientific applications.

Last Updated: July 14, 2023
1 minute read
AAPSU opposes implementation of UCC in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR-  Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday announced that instruments for extensive weather reading and three large Doppler Radar stations will be installed in Arunachal Pradesh soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairing a day-long farmers awareness programme here, the Union Minister of Earth Sciences said that the installation of the instruments would result in accurate weather forecasts in the state which would directly benefit the farmers to plan their agricultural activities for maximising productivity and minimising losses.

AAPSU opposes implementation of UCC in Arunachal Pradesh

He urged the farmers to increase agricultural productivity by using scientific applications.

Related Articles

The minister, who represents the Western Parliamentary constituency in the state, informed that since climate is an important factor in everyone’s lives and the fast-changing climate due to global warming is going to have an impact, all need to change lifestyles and respond to it scientifically.

He appealed to the farmers to take full advantage of the programme.

Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rijiju said that it was because of the initiatives of the NDA government through various schemes and programmes, the country and the state, in particular, has seen improvement in road connectivity, electricity in every village, Direct Beneficiary Transfer system (DBT), mid-day meal scheme and many others.

The programme on Self Reliant Farmers: Empowering Farmers through Agro meteorological Advisory Services in Changing Climate, was jointly organised by the Ministry of Earth Sciences, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Association of Agrometeorologists, state agricultural department and Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies, here.

Keep Arunachal out of UCC purview, AITF urges Law Commission

Earlier, state agriculture and horticulture minister Tage Taki while speaking on the occasion, said that the reason for less productivity in the state can be attributed to no tools for assessment of climatic variation.

“Lack of weather-related data like rain density, wind velocity, results in the failure of designing effective and efficient agricultural structure,” Taki said and requested the team of Earth Sciences from Delhi to consider the agro-climatic zones, climatic variations and the shortcoming in accurate weather forecast in the state and train the farmers accordingly so that they gain maximum benefit from the training.

Tags
Last Updated: July 14, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Mass Social Service carried out at Ziro township

Arunachal: Mass Social Service carried out at Ziro township

Arunachal: Governor visits ‘LOKAL’- Craft Centre, Kampu Hollen Orphanage at Seppa

Arunachal: Governor visits ‘LOKAL’- Craft Centre, Kampu Hollen Orphanage at Seppa

Arunachal: Governor visits Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapeeth, Lumdung

Arunachal: Governor visits Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapeeth, Lumdung

Arunachal: Anamaya, the tribal health collaborative partners with Tani Riders

Arunachal: Anamaya, the tribal health collaborative partners with Tani Riders

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), during his two-day tour to East Kameng District interacted with officers and security forces personnel

Arunachal: Governor interacts with members of the security forces

Arunachal: Governor interacts Goan Burahs, Gaon Buris of East Kameng District

Arunachal: Governor interacts Goan Burahs, Gaon Buris of East Kameng District

Itanagar: APYC, APCC organise Peaceful Protest March in solidarity of Rahul Gandhi

Itanagar: APYC, APCC organise Peaceful Protest March in solidarity of Rahul Gandhi

Arunachal: Helicopter on mission stuck in trouble due to bad weather, had to do one skid landing

Arunachal: Helicopter on mission stuck in trouble due to bad weather, had to do one skid landing

Arunachal: Governor participates in the Van Mahotsav in Lumdung

Arunachal: Governor participates in the Van Mahotsav in Lumdung

Arunachal: Mega Credit Camp cum Ceremonial Programme held at Namsai

Arunachal: Mega Credit Camp cum Ceremonial Programme held at Namsai

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button