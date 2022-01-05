Arunachal: Annual Skill Mela held at Tawang

TAWANG- The annual skill Mela cum sensitization rally 2021-22 was today organized at New Zomkhang hall(Near DC Office) by District Industries centre Tawang in collaboration with District Administration and Department of Skill development and entrepreneurship Govt of Arunachal Pradesh.

Lobsang Tsering, I/C DC Tawang in his inaugural address to the participants said that the qualities of a candidate for any job is very important, we go to colleges and universities and get degrees but acquire minimum true knowledge and education.

There is larger scope and opportunities in private companies but due to lack of skill those opportunities are missed. He further urged the participants to take seriously the skill mela and plenty of opportunities it provides as per one’s capacity choice and skill.

Earlier Mrs Tsering Drema Dy. Director of Industries in her address informed about the objectives of the Skill mela and said this annual skill mela is held all over the state to provide a platform to the unemployed youths to get an opportunity to get trained as skilled workers for better income.

During this Skill mela the participants shall have the options to choose the profession as per their choice and get trained by Vocational Training providers for further placement in reputed companies and industries.

Dr. Thuptan Jambey Dy. SP Tawang also spoke on the occasion and encouraged the school dropouts and unemployed graduates to take opportunity of such skill melas.

A total of 115 participants were registered and one Vocational Training provider(VTPs) from Guwahati, Assam attended the annual skill mela at Tawang today.