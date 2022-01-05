Arunachal

Arunachal: Bamang Loram appointed as regional director of BVUPE

He would be directly reporting to BVUPE’s vice chairman Dr M M Ahmed.

  • Loram was conferred with Life Time Achievement Award along with Honorary Doctorate (Honories Causa) by BVUPE for his dedication to ‘Hill folk songs, art, culture, traditional music composition and literature’

ITANAGAR-  Delhi-based Bharat Vertual University for Peace and Education (BVUPE) considering the expertise of Arunachal Pradesh noted folk song singer and social activist Bamang Loram,  has nominated him as honourary regional director for all centres of North East region.

Loram told Arunachal24 that he would be coordinating and nominating deserving NE candidates based on their profile, social activities and experiences. He would be directly reporting to BVUPE’s vice chairman (advisory/evaluation & advisory board) Dr M M Ahmed, who has expressed confidence that this collaboration would help focus the NE region in national platform in right perspective.

It may be recalled that Loram was conferred with Life Time Achievement Award along with Honorary Doctorate (Honories Causa) by BVUPE for his dedication to ‘Hill folk songs, art, culture, traditional music composition and literature’ as a social scientist during its 11th convocation at Delhi on December 26 last. Loram is first from NE to receive this prestigious award.

