Arunachal

Arunachal: Man dies, house burnt in a fire incident in Koloriang

Deceased has been identified as Nangram Tache, who is the owner of the house.

January 3, 2022
0 Less than a minute
Arunachal: Man dies, house burnt in a fire incident in Koloriang

KOLORIANG–  One man was burnt alive,  and one house burnt when a massive  fire broke out at staff line near IB colony , Koloriang, on  Sunday midnight at about 1:30 am.

Arunachal: Man dies, house burnt in a fire incident in Koloriang

Deceased has been identified as Nangram Tache, who is the owner of the house and working in P.H.E department.  The fire accident happened on Sunday mid night while the family of the house were sleeping at the time.

Arunachal: Man dies, house burnt in a fire incident in Koloriang

Related Articles

However , neighbours are try their best to save him but before they reached and controlled the fire its burned everything.

Tags
January 3, 2022
0 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Arunachal Airgun surrender Abhiyan: 47 Airgun surrendered on the launching day

Arunachal: PM Narendra Modi lauds Air Gun Surrender Abhiyan

December 27, 2021
Arunachal: workshop on Village Tourist Guide held in Shergaon

Arunachal: workshop on Village Tourist Guide held in Shergaon

December 26, 2021
Arunachal: ICAR-KVK Anjaw Distributed ion improved Poultry bird

Arunachal: ICAR-KVK Anjaw Distributed improved Poultry bird

December 24, 2021
Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp held at Rho village in Tawang

Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp held at Rho village in Tawang

December 24, 2021
Arunachal to develop 3 'Model Villages' along China, Myanmar

Arunachal to develop 3 ‘Model Villages’ along China, Myanmar

December 24, 2021
Arunachal: Pema Khandu promises digital connectivity at Hawai very soon

Arunachal: Pema Khandu promises digital connectivity at Hawai very soon

December 23, 2021
Arunachal: National Farmers Day celebrated at Longding

Arunachal: National Farmers Day celebrated at Longding

December 23, 2021
Arunachal: ICAR-KVK observes Kisan Diwas at Basar

Arunachal: ICAR-KVK observes Kisan Diwas at Basar

December 23, 2021
Arunachal: Tawang receives Season's first snowfall

Arunachal: Tawang receives Season’s first snowfall

December 22, 2021
Arunachal: Army Assists NSS Camp at Anjaw

Arunachal: Army Assists NSS Camp at Anjaw

December 21, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button