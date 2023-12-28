Arunachal: Nyabi Jini Dirchi is undisputed BJP MLA candidate from Basar assembly constituency- Minister

BASAR- Mrs Nyabi Jini Dirchi ZPC Leparada District is undisputed BJP MLA candidate from Basar assembly constituency, stated Tumke Bagra Minister industries. He was addressing a BJP rally on Wednesday at Basar.

Tumke Bagra Minister industries speaking on the occasion said that that Mrs Nyabi Jini Dirchi ZPC Leparada District is undisputed BJP MLA candidate from Basar assembly constituency who gain support of majority of the public of the area . He said that the rumour spread in the market to get BJP ticket to NPP MLA Gokar Basar is false propaganda, peoples of the area should not belief.

However Bagra said that the party ticket will be finalized by Chief Minister, state president and the parliamentary board of the party. He urged karyakartas to unitedly work for the strengthen the party in the district. He expressed his full support for Dirchi and assured to convey the message of people of leparada District to the party high command.

Watch Video

Nalong Mize State General Secretary said that “ the strengthening of the party in the district by Mrs Nyabi Jini Dirchi ZPC is appreciable” . On the party ticket issues, he said that party ticket will be decided by the BJP parliamentary board. He assured to convey the messages of the people of the district and the memorandum submitted by District committee to State President Biyuram Wahge and Sangathan Maha Mantri Ananta Naratyan Mishra.

Mrs Nyabi Jini Dirchi ZPC and aspiring MLA candidate 29-Basar assembly constituency highlighted in detail developmental activities initiated in Leparada district. She appreciated and thanks BJP party high command for full support to work for the party to strengthen at the grass root level.

She said that need of the hours is to stressed on health, education, road connectivity, infrastructure development and welfare of senior citizen and its people, she also assured to work for the welfare of the newly created district with sincerity and dedication.