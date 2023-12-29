ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: ASI Tsering Dorjee Goiba gets with Jeevan Raksha Padak for saving lives of other

Goiba put service above himself and saved the lives of other people. His extraordinary dedication is a shining example for the society.

ITANAGAR-   President of India Draupadi Murmu presented the Jeevan Raksha Medal to Arunachal ASI Tsering Dorji Goiba on 28 December.

It is important to mention here that Goiba put service above himself and saved the lives of other people. His extraordinary dedication is a shining example for the society.

Jeevan Raksha Padak series of awards are given for a commendable act of human nature in saving the life of a person. Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak and Jeevan Raksha Padak are the three categories in which this award is given. These awards are open to people from all backgrounds. It is possible to receive this honor even posthumously.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khand wrote on Twitter, “Hearty congratulations to Shri Tsering Dorji Goiba, ASI Arunachal Police on being awarded the prestigious Jeevan Raksha Medal by the Government of India.”

Pasang Dorjee Sona,  Speaker, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, also congratulated Goiba. He wrote in his time line “  Congratulations to Shri Tsering Dorjee Goiba, Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Arunachal Pradesh Police, on being honored with the prestigious Jeevan Raksha Padak by the Government of India! This recognition is a testament to his exceptional bravery and valor in serving and protecting others. My best wishes for his future endeavors”.

