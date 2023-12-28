ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Gyati Lampung’s death mourned

In 1968 Gyati Lampung joined Sashastra Seema Bal and retired in 1990 as a Sub-Inspector.

Last Updated: December 28, 2023
1 minute read
Arunachal: Gyati Lampung’s death mourned

ZIRO-    One of the most prolific footballer of his times and octogenarian Gyati Lampung passed away after a brief illness here yesterday.

Born to Gyati Buda and Gyati Yazi in 1952, Gyati Lampung was one amongst the first Apatani to receive English education at St. Mary’s School, North Lakhimpur, Assam in early 50’s and did his senior secondary schooling from Ziro.

Also Read-  Condolences Pour in for retired IAS officer Tani Ering

Gyati Lampung had been an active sportsman during his student days. He was an excellent tennikoit (Ring) player during NEFA days and represented India at Australia along with another octogenarian Hage Hinda during the NEFA era.

Related Articles

Gyati Lampung was also an excellent footballer and a famed left winger during 60’s. He had represented the state in Subroto Mukherjee football tournament in 1967 at New Delhi.

In 1968 Gyati Lampung joined Sashastra Seema Bal and retired in 1990 as a Sub-Inspector.

Viral Video of a Girl dances on road during traffic halt

After his retirement, Gyati Lampung had been actively involved in social and philanthropic activities at Ziro Plateau.

The clan members of Atto Gyati Talyang Uru and members of Hapoli Bazaar Committee mourned the death of Gyati Lampung and offered their last respects at the funeral held today. The shutters of Hapoli Bazaar were also closed for two hours as a mark of respect to the departed soul.

Tags
Last Updated: December 28, 2023
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Kickstarts in Lumla

Arunachal: Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra Kickstarts in Lumla

Arunachal: State Govt hands over Yumsen Matey’s murder probe to NIA

Arunachal: State Govt hands over Yumsen Matey’s murder probe to NIA

Arunachal: UYCZ committed to work for welfare of Ziro youth

Arunachal: UYCZ committed to work for welfare of Ziro youth

Arunachal: Himalayan University conducted awareness cum workshop on VIKSIT BHARAT @2047

Arunachal: Himalayan University conducted awareness cum workshop on VIKSIT BHARAT @2047

Arunachal: Chowna Mein attends VBSY and Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 at Medo Village

Arunachal: Chowna Mein attends VBSY and Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 at Medo Village

Arunachal: Consultative meeting on land encroachment, illegal earth cutting activities held at Yupia

Arunachal: Consultative meeting on land encroachment, illegal earth cutting activities held at Yupia

Arunachal: Pangi village in Siang district pays mass funeral to Late Tanung Siram

Arunachal: Pangi village in Siang district pays mass funeral to Late Tanung Siram

Arunachal: Special Lecture on “Scope of Bio resource Utilization” held at Himalayan University

Arunachal: Special Lecture on “Scope of Bio resource Utilization” held at Himalayan University

Arunachal: District level coordination meeting cum Orientation on VPRP held at Yupia

Arunachal: District level coordination meeting cum Orientation on VPRP held at Yupia

Asiatic black bear cub released back into the wild in Arunachal

Asiatic black bear cub released back into the wild in Arunachal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button