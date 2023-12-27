Arunachal : Condolences Pour in for retired IAS officer Tani Ering

PASIGHAT- Tributes and condolences have been pouring in over the passing away of retired IAS officer Tani Ering, who breathed his last on Sunday at his Mirbuk residence. He was 82.

Tani Ering was born to late Tabit Ering and Geman Ering on 10 February, 1942, in Roying village near Pasighat. He completed his schooling from the government school (now secondary school) in Balek in East Siang district, and later graduated from St Edmund’s College, Shillong (Meghalaya).

He had joined the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service in 1965 as a circle officer, and went on to serve as the Lohit DC, and in various other capacities. He was inducted into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1998, and superannuated from government service in 2002.

Late Tani Ering is survived by three daughters and three sons.

Prominent personalities, relatives and well-wishers thronged to pay their last respects at his Mirbuk residence on Monday, where his mortal remains were laid to rest.

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister in his message said “ Saddened by passing away of retired IAS officer, Shri Tani Ering. Shri Ering, a proud alumnus of the inaugural batch of Balek School in 1946, which recently marked its Platinum Jubilee, leaves behind a legacy of invaluable contributions to Arunachal Pradesh. My prayers to Lord Buddha for eternal peace of his soul. Om Mani Padme Hum.

Dy Chief minister Chowna Mein in his message said “ Tani Ering ji was one of the pioneers among Arunachal civil service officers, who diligently served our State in various capacities, leaving an indelible mark on the administrative landscape of Arunachal Pradesh. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May they find solace in the memories of a life well lived. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace”.

Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong in a message extended heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family and remembered the late officer’s service to the people of the state and the nation.

“His wisdom and simple living have always been an inspiration for us,” said the local MLA.

Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering while extending condolence to the bereaved family said, “His (late Ering) wonderful and gentle soul will forever be in people’s hearts.”

Mebo MLA Lombo Tayeng also extended heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the bereaved family.

East Siang DC Tayi Taggu in his condolence message said: “As one of the first-generation administrators of the state, his contribution in building modern Arunachal Pradesh will be forever etched in the history of Arunachal Pradesh.”

The Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service Officers’ Association in a message conveyed deepest condolences and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.