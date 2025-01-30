Arunachal: Leparada Mentor Secretary Hage Tari chaired review meeting

BASAR- Hage Tari, IOFS, Secretary (Animal Husbandry & Veterinary and Fisheries), Govt. of AP cum- Mentor Secretary, Leparada District chaired a review-cum-interaction meeting with all department heads at DC’s conference hall here on Thursday, upon his maiden visit to the district as its Mentor Secretary.

The meeting was also attended by local MLA Mrs Nyabi Jini Dirchi along with DC Leparada Atul Tayeng, SP Leparada Dr. Thuptan Jambey and all heads of the departments.

Extending his welcome address to the chair, DC Tayeng also presented a brief profile of the district to the house present. Afterward, all the HoDs/HoOs through PowerPoint presentation highlighted on the activities, roles, works, revenue, projects, schemes etc under their respective departments, while also highlighting the major issues, challenges and other bottlenecks faced by them in the district, which was being minutely reviewed by the Mentor Secretary department -wise.

Participating in the meeting, Local MLA Dirchi also provided updates and insights on various projects/issues requiring further attention from the Govt. to the Mentor secretary on case-to-case basis. Further in her brief deliberation, she urged the Mentor Secretary to the pursue and oversee the demands already placed to the government in the best interest of public welfare and development like Setting up of Women Police Station at Basar, Police Outpost at Sago circle, Upgradation of Tirbin Circle to ADC HQ, creation of two CO Circle under Tirbin (Tai & Essi Rite) etc. among others.

Mentor Secretary Hage Tari, IOFS in his concluding remarks stated that that through such discourse only one gets the opportunity to know about the achievements and challenges at the ground level. He informed that Mentor Secretary will serve as link between the government and the district administration.

Role of the Mentor Secretary is to ensure and oversee that government programs and initiatives are effectively implemented on the ground and benefits are indeed percolated to the targeted beneficiaries. He assured to adress the issues that have been placed before him at the state level for redressal.

He further expressed confidence that with teamwork and collective effort from all stakeholders, the district can achieve better governance and service delivery. Mentor secretary further informed that he will be visiting again to take progressive review along with the Guardian Minister. The meeting concluded with vote of thanks extended to the chair by District Planning Officer, Marto Dirchi.

Earlier in the day, MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi accompanied by Hage Tari, IOFS, Secretary to the Government of AP and Mentor Secretary for Leparada District, Deputy Commissioner Leparada Atul Tayeng and SP Leparada Dr Thuptan Jambey inaugurated a tubectomy camp at Todak Basar District Hospital, Basar which had been organised under the initiative of District Administration Leparada, with over 15 women benefited from the tubectomy services offered during the camp.

In addition to the tubectomy camp, a special registration camp was also organised at Todak Basar District Hospital complex providing registration facilities under PM-JAY (Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana), CMAAY (Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana) and ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account).