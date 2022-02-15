Safe the nature and maintain ecological balance- Chowna Mein

ADVERTISEMENT

MEDO- Attending the celebration of 52nd Tamla-Du Festival as the Chief Guest at Medo Village under Wakro Circle in Lohit District today, Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein appealed to the people to safe the nature and maintain ecological balance as most of our tribal life and festivals are connected with the mother nature. He said that if we do not conserve fauna and flora along with the nature and exhaust all the natural resources today, a day may come when we will be left with no plants and fishes to celebrate our festivals. He said to continue to celebrate our festivals, we must also conserve the nature.

He said that Lohit river has a mythological importance and efforts are on by the Govt with the support of Govt of India to convert it into a major pilgrimage centre which will attracts tourists. He also informed that the construction work of National Highway from Chongkham to Parsuramkund will begin soon.

Also Read- Chowna Mein attends 38th Shapawng Yawng Manau Poi

He further said that the efforts are on to make GI registration of rare tribal products from the State like handlooms, handicrafts and indigenous agricultural crops like Khamti Lahi and GI registration of handloom products of Kaman & Taraon Mishmi will also be done in order to protect its originality which will also help to preserve and promote these products.

He further informed that the Govt has doubled the allocation under Atmanirbhar Krishi/Bagawani Yojana from Rs 60 Crore to Rs 120 Crore from this year onwards to help the farmers so that maximum numbers of farmers can avail this credit linked scheme and also informed that a new policy on plantation crops will be incorporated in the next budget.

Responding to the memorandum submitted by the Festival Celebration Committee, he assured to look into the upgradation of Govt Secondary School, Wakro to Higher Secondary School and also for the infrastructure needs of the Tamla-Du Festival Ground at Medo. He further said that the ADC Office at Chongkham and Wakro will be made functional soon.

Among others, Namsai MLA, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Lekang MLA, Jummum Ete Deori, ZPC Lohit, Dasula Mam Krishikro, Festival Celebration Committee, General Secretary Khrelio Manyu and Bomteang Manyu also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister along with MLA Namsai and MLA Lekang inspected the on-going construction work of Ekalavya Model Residential School at Medo funded under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, GoI. Executing Agencies have informed that the first phase of the infrastructure development which includes Administrative & Academic Block, Boys & Girls Hostel buildings and Teacher’s quarters will be completed by December 2022.

Mein assured to provide fund for the construction of internal roads, playground, auditorium hall and the external electrification.