Arunachal: Chowna Mein accorded warm welcome at Namsai

NAMSAI- A grand reception cum felicitation programme was organised at Poi Pee Mau Ground, Namsai today in honour of Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh on his visit to Namsai District after being inducted as Dy CM for the 3rd consecutive term which is a moment of pride for the residents of Namsai District.

He was accompanied by Member of Parliament, East Arunachal, Tapir Gao and MLA, Namsai cum Advisor to Minister, RWD, Sports and Youth Affairs, Chau Zingnu Namchoom.

In his speech, Mein expressed his commitment to develop Parshuram Kund as a tourist circuit and work towards the development of Namsai District and Arunachal Pradesh as a whole. He said the government has accorded highest priority to Health and Education.

Following this, another reception was held at Chongkham Raj Vihara by the Administration and the people of Chongkham, including all CBOs, GBs, GPCs, Chongkham Mahila Welfare Society, youth organizations, and the general public.

Additionally, the District Emporium in Namsai, funded by NITI Aayog under the Aspirational Programme, was inaugurated by Chowna Mein today.