Arunachal CM Pema Khandu meets Amit Shah in New Delhi

December 21, 2021
NEW DELHI-   Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu on December 21 met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed various issues pertaining to the development of the state.

Informing about the meeting, CM Khandu posted on Twitter : “Called on the Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji and had positive discussions on various developmental issues of the state.”

The chief minister also hailed the Union home minister’s “untiring” efforts to bring perceptible changes in the whole of Northeast India.

“His untiring efforts to bring visible changes in #NorthEast India is highly motivating,” CM Pema Khandu tweeted.

