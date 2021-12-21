Omicron: Activate War Rooms, Night Curfews, Centre Tells States

NEW DELHI: Omicron is three times as infectious as Delta and “war rooms” are needed to contain it, the Centre has told states. It listed a series of prevention and containment measures that included extensive testing, night curfew and regulation of gatherings.

With Omicron cases touching the 200 mark in India, Union Health Ministry on Tuesday wrote to all states and Union Territories, (UTs) cautioning that the new Covid-19 variant was at least three times more transmissible than Delta.

“Omicron is at least 3 times more transmissible than Delta. Hence, even greater foresight, data analysis, dynamic decision making and strict and prompt containment action are required at the local and district level,” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said in the letter.

The Centre has asked the states for the imposition of night curfew, strict regulation of large gatherings, curtailing numbers in marriages and funerals, restricting numbers in offices, industries and public transport.