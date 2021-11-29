Covid 19 African Variant : first image of Omicron released

Story Highlights The image was produced "from the study of the sequences of this new variant made available to the scientific community" coming mainly "from Botswana, South Africa and Hong Kong".

NEW DELHI- The prestigious Bambino Gesu hospital in Rome produced the first “image” of the new Covid 19 African variant “Omicron” and confirmed that there were many more mutations than seen in the Delta strain.

On the other hand the WHO in an update said it is not yet clear whether Omicron is more transmissible (e.g., more easily spread from person to person) compared to other variants, including Delta.

However, “The number of people testing positive has risen in areas of South Africa affected by this variant, but epidemiologic studies are underway to understand if it is because of Omicron or other factors,” WHO added.

The WHO also said “it is not yet clear whether infection with Omicron causes more severe disease compared to infections with other variants, including Delta.”

“Preliminary data suggests that there are increasing rates of hospitalization in South Africa, but this may be due to increasing overall numbers of people becoming infected, rather than a result of specific infection with Omicron,” the WHO said.

But preliminary evidence, WHO said, “suggests there may be an increased risk of re-infection with Omicron (ie, people who have previously had COVID-19 could become re-infected more easily with Omicron), as compared to other variants of concern, but information is limited. More information on this will become available in the coming days and weeks.”

WHO said it is working with technical partners to understand the potential impact of this variant on our existing countermeasures, including vaccines. “Vaccines remain critical to reducing severe disease and death, including against the dominant circulating variant, Delta. Current vaccines remain effective against severe disease and death,” it added.

The widely used PCR tests, WHO said, continue to detect infection, including infection with Omicron, as we have seen with other variants as well. “Studies are ongoing to determine whether there is any impact on other types of tests, including rapid antigen detection tests.” (With Agency Inputs)