Arunachal: 3rd District Planning committee meeting of Tawang

TAWANG- The 3rd District Planning committee meeting of Tawang district was held today in the conference hall of DC office Tawang. The meeting was attended by MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi, ZPC Tawang Leki Gombu, DC Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo, ZPMs and other permanent and special invitees of the District Planning Committee, Tawang.

Speaking in the meeting MLA Tawang congratulated for recently launched Zila Parishad website and uploading informations on it. He asked for innovation of new ways to provide better service to public, and also to keep good coordination among all agencies and panchayat members. Expressing his satisfaction on Overall work implementation of every scheme in the district he said it is being done through gram sabha which is very good, He stressed on timely submission of Utilisation Certificates to ensure timely release of funds from govt.

We need to focuss more on health and education sector while taking up schemes, and asked to change focus from CC steps and drains towards these sectors, he requested PRI members and officers to bring awareness in this regard. Expressing his concern on probable power shortage during the coming winter he asked the concerned deptt to work out a plan and review ways to tackle with situation.

ZPC Tawang Leki Gombu, requested all the DPC members to give presentations through Power point. He appreciated the initiative taken by DC and DDSE in engaging all the officers as adopters of govt schools,and requested all the adopters to keep vigilant with regard to drug menace.

DC Kesang Ngurup Damo, said that all the nodal agencies should know the working of panchayati raj, and though there is little scope of duplicacy but there should be good coordination among the agencies and work towards development of the state as team Arunachal.

We should perform in a better way maintaing high quality of work using technologies available,there should be strong IEC of every project for more transparency. He lauded the initiative of ADC and DIO in launching the zila parishad website, which is first in State, and further requested Zila parishad members to share the photographs of their developmental activities ,and asked to ensure correct use of local names in schemes and projects. He conveyed his gratitude for successful conduct of recently concluded Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyaan.

Earlier ADC cum Member Secretary Zila Parishad Lobsang Tsering gave detail information on the background of the DPC

meeting. While PD cum DPDO Tenzin Jambey presented the work list under 14th & 15th Finance Commission undertaken by various Zila Parishad Constituencies and Gram Panchayat segment.