IMD Weather Report: Fresh spell of heavy showers is set to lash the northeast region this week

GUWAHATI- The southwest monsoon has nearly reached the final month of its four-month stay over India, and yet the rainfall recorded by Northeast India so far this season has remained below average. In a bid to change this scenario, a fresh spell of heavy showers is set to lash the region this week.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Weather Report , fairly widespread light to moderate rains, along with isolated heavy falls (64.5 mm-115.5 mm), thunderstorms and lightning are expected over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday (August 23, 26 and 27).

Similar conditions will also drench Arunachal Pradesh on Friday and Saturday (August 26-27).

In view of these predictions, the IMD has issued a yellow watch over the entire northeastern region for Tuesday, Friday and Saturday; and just Assam, Meghalaya and N.M.M.T. on Wednesday and Thursday (August 24-25). The advisory urges the residents to ‘be aware’ of the local weather situation.

In spite of the rainfall forecast, the daytime temperatures across Northeast India are likely to remain above normal for this five-day forecast period, according to The Weather Channel’s met team.

Meanwhile, since the beginning of the monsoon season, all northeastern states except Sikkim have recorded precipitation below their respective long-term averages.

Between June 1 and August 22, Sikkim has recorded rains worth 1303.7 mm — 8% above its average for this period. But on the below-average side lie Assam (1081.6 mm, -2%), Meghalaya, (1983.2 mm, -3%), Mizoram (1005.4 mm, -12%), Arunachal (1013.8 mm, -17%), Nagaland (617.2 mm, -19%), Tripura (733.6 mm, -30%) and Manipur (441.9 mm, -43%).