Arunachal: Governor presents citations to 4 Engineer Regiment and 116 Engineer Regiment

August 23, 2022
Arunachal: Governor presents citations to 4 Engineer Regiment and 116 Engineer Regiment

ITANAGAR-  The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) presented Governor’s Citation to 4 Engineer Regiment and 116 Engineer Regiment at Raj Bhavan Itanagar on 23rd August 2022 for their good operational performance, effective assistance to the civil administration and valuable help to the local population.

Colonel K Senthil Kumar, Commanding officer, along with Subedar Major B. Jagadesh Kumar and youngest Sapper of the Unit, Sapper Kamachandra received the Governor’s Citation for 4 Engineer Regiment while Colonel Prashant Ludhra, Commanding officer, along with Subedar Major  RB Bhosale and youngest Sapper of the Unit, Sapper Sajan Prit Singh received the Governor’s Citation for 116 Engineer Regiment.

The Governor commended the 4 Engineer Regiment and 116 Engineer Regiment for preparing defensive positions for the troops in a fast time frame and linking them with roads and bridges, which has greatly facilitated smooth movement of men and materiale to the Border Areas.

He appreciated 4 Engineer Regiment for successfully laying operational tracks in Shi Yomi and Upper Siang Districts and for engaging the local youth and preferring local materials in their construction works. He also appreciated 116 Engineer Regiment for successfully laying operational tracks in Upper Subansiri, Lohit and Anjaw Districts and for assisting the State Government during natural disasters.

The Governor said that 4 Engineer Regiment and 116 Engineer Regiment’s effective assistance to the civil administration during natural disasters and valuable help to the local population has earned accolades from the people for which the Regiment during their deployment on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh.

