Arunachal

Arunachal: Centurion Nani Pilya passes away

Nani Pilya was a man who believed in success and sustenance through hard work, an avid custodian and well versed in Apatani customary laws.

August 23, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Centurion Nani Pilya passes away

ZIRO-  One of the oldest person from Ziro valley, Nani Pilya passed away yesterday at around 10.30 am at his native village Bulla in Ziro, Lower Subansiri District.

Adored by one and all for his upright, non-violent and sober nature, centurian Nani Pilya was a man who believed in success and sustenance through hard work, an avid custodian and well versed in Apatani customary laws.

He is survived by six sons and two daughters. Eldest sibling Nani Chatung is a veteran prominent social figure who served as ZPM and District Vice President, followed by Nani Ribya former MLA, Nani Rika, DMO Kamle District, Nani Lajie, Vice President State BJP,  Nani Tath, Executive Engineer PWD, Nani Opo, former National Secretary BJYM, Mrs Padi Mumpa wife of Lt. Padi Yubbe, former Speaker and Minister and Mrs Hage Yam.

Blessed with the love of more than 100 grandchildren, Nani Pilya was the senior most Head Gaon Bura of Bulla village and an active member of Apatani Shaman Association.

Related Articles

Thousands of people from various walks of life thronged Nani village to pay their last respects to the departed soul. His last rites will be performed tomorrow.

Minister Agri, Horti etc and local Legislator Tage Taki offered his condolences to the bereaved family members and said in his message that uncle Nani Pilya had lived a full life overseeing and guiding his children and grandchildren who are doing well in different fields of life but his fatherly presence in the society will be missed.

Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime also offered his condolences to the bereaved family members and said in his message that the yeomen contributions of Nani Pilya in the fields of customary laws and Apatani Shaman Association will always be remembered. Members of SMILE, Ziro also offered condolences and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Tags
August 23, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Land demarcation exercise at Gangte in Kra Daadi dist

Arunachal: Land demarcation exercise at Gangte in Kra Daadi dist

August 19, 2022
Itanagar: ACF takes out protest march on Tawang Church Issue

Itanagar: ACF takes out protest march on Tawang Church Issue

August 19, 2022
Northeast work culture revolutionary transformed under PM Modi, says Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh

Northeast work culture revolutionary transformed under PM Modi, says Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh

August 18, 2022
Arunachal: Union MoS Dr. Jitendra Singh calls on the Governor

Arunachal: Union MoS Dr. Jitendra Singh calls on the Governor

August 18, 2022
Arunachal: e-office system is the best technological interventions for efficient and transparent governance- Pema Khandu

Arunachal: e-office system is the best technological interventions for efficient and transparent governance- Pema Khandu

August 18, 2022
Arunachal Breaking News: Massive fire broke out in teachers quarter of GHS School in Boasimla

Arunachal Breaking News: Massive fire broke out in teachers quarter of GHS School in Boasimla

August 18, 2022
Arunachal: AEKDSU protest against teachers shortage in schools

Arunachal: AEKDSU protest against teachers shortage in schools

August 18, 2022
Arunachal: IG Fresh Produce to invest Rs 100 Cr in the state for kiwi cultivation

Arunachal: IG Fresh Produce to invest Rs 100 Cr in the state for kiwi cultivation

August 18, 2022
Arunachal: Kumsi Sidisow visits Multipurpose-Irrigation cum Water Conservation Project at Kaya Valley

Arunachal: Kumsi Sidisow visits Multipurpose-Irrigation cum Water Conservation Project at Kaya Valley

August 17, 2022
Arunachal Guv, CM extend Janmashtami greetings

Arunachal Guv, CM extend Janmashtami greetings

August 17, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button