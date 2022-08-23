Arunachal: Centurion Nani Pilya passes away

ZIRO- One of the oldest person from Ziro valley, Nani Pilya passed away yesterday at around 10.30 am at his native village Bulla in Ziro, Lower Subansiri District.

Adored by one and all for his upright, non-violent and sober nature, centurian Nani Pilya was a man who believed in success and sustenance through hard work, an avid custodian and well versed in Apatani customary laws.

He is survived by six sons and two daughters. Eldest sibling Nani Chatung is a veteran prominent social figure who served as ZPM and District Vice President, followed by Nani Ribya former MLA, Nani Rika, DMO Kamle District, Nani Lajie, Vice President State BJP, Nani Tath, Executive Engineer PWD, Nani Opo, former National Secretary BJYM, Mrs Padi Mumpa wife of Lt. Padi Yubbe, former Speaker and Minister and Mrs Hage Yam.

Blessed with the love of more than 100 grandchildren, Nani Pilya was the senior most Head Gaon Bura of Bulla village and an active member of Apatani Shaman Association.

Thousands of people from various walks of life thronged Nani village to pay their last respects to the departed soul. His last rites will be performed tomorrow.

Minister Agri, Horti etc and local Legislator Tage Taki offered his condolences to the bereaved family members and said in his message that uncle Nani Pilya had lived a full life overseeing and guiding his children and grandchildren who are doing well in different fields of life but his fatherly presence in the society will be missed.

Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime also offered his condolences to the bereaved family members and said in his message that the yeomen contributions of Nani Pilya in the fields of customary laws and Apatani Shaman Association will always be remembered. Members of SMILE, Ziro also offered condolences and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.