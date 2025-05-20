Arunachal: Tezu Flying Squad Cracks Down on Expired Goods and Banned Plastics in Surprise Market Inspection

TEZU- In a strong move to enforce public safety and environmental norms, the District Administration of Lohit conducted a surprise inspection across various commercial establishments in Tezu today. The flying squad team inspected shops, hotels, and bakeries to check compliance with regulations related to plastic use, food safety, and proper business certification.

The inspection targeted:

Use of single-use plastic below 120 microns (banned under current norms)

Weighing and measuring instrument calibration and certification

Food safety and hygiene in preparation areas, especially bakeries and eateries

Sale and storage of expired food items

Validity of GST registration and other mandatory licenses

Proper labeling of food products, including manufacturing and expiry dates

Cleanliness and sanitation of business premises

Officials seized quantities of expired goods and banned plastics during the raid. Vendors found violating the norms were warned, and notices will be issued. The district administration confirmed that legal action will follow where necessary.

A district officer stated, “Vendors must stop using plastic below 120 microns. These inspections will continue to ensure compliance and protect public health and the environment.”

Food units were directed to apply for mandatory FSSAI licenses and improve hygiene standards. Businesses were also reminded to renew their weights and measures certifications to avoid penalties.

The administration announced that more such surprise inspections will be held in the coming weeks. “This is just the beginning. We are committed to a cleaner, safer Tezu,” added the official.