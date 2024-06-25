Arunachal: DLMCCC Meeting of Heads of Schools held at Tezu

TEZU- A District Level Monitoring Committee Cum Coordination ( DLMCCC ) and Review Meeting of all Heads of Schools of Lohit District was convened on 25th June 2024 at DC’s Conference Hall Tezu.

MLA 44th Tezu ST Assembly constituency (A.P) cum Advisor Health and Family Welfare , Commerce and Industries Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh Dr. Mohesh Chai while speaking at the meeting addressed the problems being faced by the school under Lohit District (A.P) .

He urged that there should be vision before constructing the school building so that the fund utilization is optimum and effective. He opined that his first priority is to bring positive changes in education system to ensure quality education in the district.

He also said that he will provide all necessary help from his side to ensure that the education scenario of the district improves in positive direction. Then, he told the Dy Director of school Education (DDSE) to maintained class 10 &12 pass percentage and other data related to educational scenario in detail for better understanding of the trend- which will help in proper and targeted planning as well.

He would be visiting all the schools in a phase manner to have first-hand information of the requirements of schools and to the problems being confronted the schools, he added.

Shashvat Saurabh, Deputy Commissioner of Lohit, District stated that despite all the constrains it is important that everyone should try to perform their best. He requested all the Principals and the HMs to ensure that all the compart students clear the compartmental examination so that they don’t fall into the category of dropouts.

“we will try to have 100% result, and we should endeavour our best to provide quality education to the children”. He added All the teachers should tract their students and coordinate with them. Teachers should be rationalized so that all schools have the required number of teachers in the school.

The Dy. Director of School Education, Lohit, Mrs Tumngam Nyodu presented the Power Point Presentation of all the schemes implemented by the Department. She also placed all the requirement of the department in the PPT. In her presentation she showed that the AISSE and AISSCE Examination result has improved in 2024 in comparison to 2023.

DDSE also spoke on the need to augment human resource and infrastructure in various schools. Ongoing Scheme under adult education, Civil work under Samarga Shiksha , ISSE Samagra Shiksha achievement and implementation report 2023-2024, Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman (PM Poshan) and central sponsored scheme were presented at the meeting by DDSE.