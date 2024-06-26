ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: 15 students assaulted, ragged by seniors at JNV in Bordumsa

Sensation prevails in the entire Bordumsa area in Changlang district following this shocking incident of ragging.

Last Updated: June 26, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: 15 students assaulted, ragged by seniors at JNV in Bordumsa

BORDUMSA-   Over 15 students of a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Bordumsa were allegedly beaten up by their seniors in an alleged incident of ragging on Tuesday. Sensation prevails in the entire Bordumsa area in Changlang district following this shocking incident of ragging.

According to the report, more than 15 students of Class VIII were brutally assaulted by senior of Class XI students in the school’s boys’ hostel on Tuesday. The incident occurred at around 2 PM, after school had ended and students were having lunch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

The injured students, who were subjected to both physical and mental torture, have received preliminary treatment.

Rajiv Ranjan, the Principal, stated that five students have been suspended based on the decision of a disciplinary committee that convened following the incident. He also informed that the suspended students would be handed over to their parents today.

Aso Read-  A Class X student of VKV Amliang dies by suicide

This violent incident  has sparked outrage among parents and the broader community, who are demanding immediate action and accountability.

Meanwhile the disturbing visuals of the incident have surfaced, highlighting the severity of the physical torture inflicted on the young teenagers by some unruly students. Guardians have held the school administration, responsible for the incident and demanded strict action against both the guilty students and the school administration.

Tags
Last Updated: June 26, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO AND KNOW ABOUT THE CLOUD BURST INCIDENT

Related Articles

Arunachal: Golden Jubilee Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee organised Bullet Ride

Arunachal: Golden Jubilee Capital Complex Dree Festival Committee organised Bullet Ride

International Yoga Day: Arunachal Governor, CM, Dy CM participated in yoga events

International Yoga Day: Arunachal Governor, CM, Dy CM participated in yoga events

Arunachal: Professional Development Progm for Tourism Officers concludes at Bumla

Arunachal: Professional Development Progm for Tourism Officers concludes at Bumla

Arunachal: Toko Telyi Becomes First Arunachali Selected for Bharatendu Natya Academy

Arunachal: Toko Telyi Becomes First Arunachali Selected for Bharatendu Natya Academy

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Namsai District Emporium

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Namsai District Emporium

Arunachal: Chowna Mein accorded warm welcome at Namsai

Arunachal: Chowna Mein accorded warm welcome at Namsai

Arunachal: Deomali gets a permanent APMC Market Building

Arunachal: Deomali gets a permanent APMC Market Building

Arunachal: Rain triggers landslides flood-like situation in several districts of state

Arunachal: Rain triggers landslides flood-like situation in several districts of state

Arunachal: UFO 80’s from GSS Balek cleans Pasighat outdoor stadium voluntarily

Arunachal: UFO 80’s from GSS Balek cleans Pasighat outdoor stadium voluntarily

Arunachal: RIWATCH celebrated National Reading Day

Arunachal: RIWATCH celebrated National Reading Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button