Arunachal artist Chow Saratham Namchoom wins Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, CM Congratulates

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his sincere congratulations to Chow Saratham Namchoom for being honored with the esteemed Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar-2022-2023.

The award, bestowed by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, recognizes Namchoom’s outstanding achievements in the realm of traditional arts and music.

In a statement, CM Pema Khandu lauded Namchoom’s dedication and talent, expressing confidence that he would continue to bring pride and recognition to Arunachal Pradesh through his exemplary work in the field. Khandu emphasized the significance of preserving and promoting the state’s rich cultural heritage, of which traditional arts and music are integral components.

“Our traditional arts and music are precious facets of our cultural legacy, deeply intertwined with the identity and heritage of Arunachal Pradesh,” remarked CM Khandu. “It is imperative that we cherish and safeguard these traditions for future generations to cherish and take pride in.”

CM Pema Khandu extended his best wishes to Namchoom for his continued success, encouraging him to serve as an inspiration for aspiring artists and musicians across the state. He underscored the importance of nurturing and supporting local talent, ensuring that Arunachal Pradesh remains a vibrant hub of artistic expression and cultural vitality.

The Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar is one of the most esteemed awards in the field of traditional arts and music, honoring young talents who demonstrate exceptional skill and dedication. Namchoom’s receipt of this prestigious accolade not only reflects his prowess but also highlights the rich cultural tapestry of Arunachal Pradesh on a national platform.

CM Pema Khandu’s congratulatory message to Chow Saratham Namchoom echoes the state government’s commitment to promoting and preserving the diverse cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh, ensuring that it continues to thrive and flourish for generations to come.