Arunachal: Olen Megu Damin bags Sangeet Natak Akademi Award 2022

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng ): Olen Megu Damin from Mebo Sub-Division in East Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh has been conferred the Prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi award 2022 for folk and traditional music and dance on Monday. She belongs to the Adi community and hails from Mebo, East Siang District.

Olen Megu Damin is a renowned artist, curator and choreographer of folk and traditional music and dance. She is also an active social worker who worked for the welfare of women among Adi community. She also shouldered the responsibility of President, Adi Baane Kebang Women Wing in recent past. Adi Baane Kebang is an appex & appellate body of Adi community in Arunachal Pradesh.

Beside being a renowned artist, curator and choreographer of folk and traditional music and dance, she was a good teacher who superannuated recently.

Sangeet Natak fellowship and Akademi Award 2022 and 2023 were announced yesterday.

Sangeet Natak Akademi Award (Saṅgīta Nāṭaka Akādamī Puraskāra), also known as the Akademi Puraskar is an award given by the Sangeet Natak Akademi, India’s National Academy of Music, Dance & Drama.

It is the highest Indian recognition given to people in the field of performing arts. The Akademi Awards have been conferred since 1952. These honours not only symbolize the highest standard of excellence and achievement but also recognize sustained individual work and contribution. The honours of akademi award carries a purse money of Rs. 1,00,000/- (one lakh only), besides a tamrapatra and a angavastram.

The recipients are selected by the Akademi’s General Council, consisting of distinguished musicians, dancers, theatre artists and scholars in these disciplines and nominees of the Government of India, States Governments, and Union Territory.

The Sangeet natak akademi fellowship and Awards will be conferred by the President of India in a special investiture ceremony.